Irish recruiter PE Global adds 70 jobs as it expands worldwide

Irish recruitment agency PE Global will create 70 new jobs in 2023, almost doubling its global full-time headcount as it looks to expand worldwide.

The Cork-headquartered company, which also has offices in Dublin, the UK and India, counts the Health Service Executive and the UK’s National Health Service among its customers.

In a statement on Thursday, the recruiter said it expects annual turnover to reach €60 million in 2022 amid booming demand for recruitment services as businesses battle to attract talent in a tight, post-pandemic labour market.

The company’s move contrasts sharply with big tech firms’ moves in recent days to lay off staff, with recruiters among those to be let go.

PE Global also said it will be supplying medical professionals, including doctors and nurses, to cover the Fifa World Cup, which begins in Qatar next week.

The business, which employs 85 directly across its locations and a further 1,000 contractors, said the new jobs will be based across four key locations, covering recruitment, IT, marketing and finance.

“This is an exciting time for our company as we expand our team in Ireland and overseas,” said Keith McDonagh, managing director at PE Global. “We are delighted to be in a position to expand our team to meet the needs of our growing international business.”

Minister for Enterprise Leo Varadkar welcomed the announcement.

“It is really positive news to see home-grown Irish firm PE Global expanding its global footprint and creating 70 new job opportunities both in Ireland and abroad. Many of these high-quality jobs will be based in the company’s headquarters in Cork, which will be a great boost for the local community and economy.”