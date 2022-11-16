Chadwicks launches retail website as part of digital overhaul

Patrick Atkinson, chief executive of the Chadwicks Group said the launch marks “a significant day” for the organisation.. Photograph: Conor McCabe Photography

Builders’ merchants Chadwicks launched its first retail website, part of a €50 million investment in the business since 2018 aimed at overhauling the group’s branch network and establishing its presence online.

The Grafton Group-owned company said Chadwicks.ie, which features real-time stock information, will allow busy tradespeople to check stock while on the job. The website offers customers a choice between one-hour click-and-collect or next-day deliver across the company’s 37 branches nationwide.

Chadwicks chief executive Patrick Atkinson said the launch marks “a significant day” for the organisation.

“Traditionally, the construction industry has been slower than other sectors to embrace digital” he said. “But at Chadwicks Group we want to provide our customers with a complete and frictionless purchasing experience.

Grafton last week said full-year operating profit would be in line with expectations as the company maintained a strong financial position and flagged a new £100 million (€114.3 million) share buyback programme.

The Woodies DIY-owner also said Chadwicks in Ireland continued to operate at high activity levels, with the market showing significant price inflation.