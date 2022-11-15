About 25,000 taxpayers availing of Bike-to-Work scheme

The Finance Bill extends the incentive with a new €3,000 ceiling for cargo and e-cargo bikes. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

There are approximately 25,000 taxpayers availing of the current Bike-to-Work scheme, according to Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe. He said the figures were an estimate by his department based on Revenue data.

The cost of the scheme in terms of tax forgone was €5.5 million, Mr Donohoe told a committee stage hearing of the Finance Bill.

The scheme, introduced in 2009 to encourage more people to cycle, gives tax breaks of up to €1,250 to buy a bicycle and €1,500 for an e-bike and is administered through an employee’s workplace. It means commuters can buy a bicycle from their before-tax income, an effective saving of 41 per cent for those on the higher rate of tax.

The Finance Bill extends the incentive with a new €3,000 ceiling for cargo and e-cargo bikes, which are increasingly used by commuters as a replacement for a second car.

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty said beneficiaries of the scheme should not lose out if they move into another form of employment.

Mr Donohoe said his department was examining the possibility of the making the scheme a “portable benefit”.