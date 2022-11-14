Planning to be sought for 491 apartments in Monkstown

Plans are to be lodged in the coming days for 491 residential units for lands surrounding Dalguise House at Monkstown in south Dublin.

Most of the scheme, 488 units, by GEDV Monkstown Owner Ltd is to be based on the build to rent model.

The apartments are to be accommodated across 10 blocks on the 3.58 hectare site at Dalguise House with one block reaching to nine storeys in height and six other blocks reaching to seven storeys.

The build-to-rent units will consist of 288 one-bed units, 32 two bed/three person units, 153 two bed/four person units, 13 three-bed units and two studio units.

The scheme also will also provide residential units in the repurposed Dalguise House and its gate lodge and coach house.

The proposed development will also include a yoga studio, swimming pool, gym and co-working space.

The lodging of the plans with Dún Laoghaire County Council is likely to spark off a fresh planning battle for the project which has already been before the High Court and An Bord Pleanála.

The unit number of the new Large Scale Residential Development (LRD) scheme is 64 per cent larger than the 300 unit scheme for Dalguise House site that was previously proposed for the site.

In 2020, An Bord Pleanála granted planning permission for the 300 units and that permission was quashed in May of this year by the High Court after local opposition.

The overturning of the decision followed the Monkstown Rd Residents’ Association and three individuals bringing judicial review proceedings challenging the permission.

Mr Justice David Holland said that he was satisfied to quash the permission on grounds including that the board was wrong to find that the scheme’s Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening report identified and described adequately the effects of the proposed development on the environment.

That proposed development was met 150 submissions from residents in the area. Those to make submissions included several local TDs, Ossian Smyth (Green), Cormac Devlin (Fianna Fáil) and Richard Boyd Barrett (Solidarity-People Before Profit).