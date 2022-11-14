Irish arm of former aircraft lessor GE Capital posts €1.4 billion profit

The former main Irish unit of GECAS posted a profit of nearly €1.4 billion last year

The main Irish unit of what was GE Capital aircraft leasing arm last year recorded pretax profits of $1.425 billion (€1.378 billion).

Celestial Aviation Services Ltd, formerly known as GE Capital Aviation Services Ltd, was last year purchased by AerCap as part of a wider deal to purchase the global business of GE Capital Aviation Services. Under the terms of the deal, General Electric last year received 111.5 million newly issued AerCap shares, $23 billion in cash and $1 billion of AerCap notes.

The new accounts for the Shannon registered Celestial Aviation Services Ltd show that it paid out a dividend of $3.14 billion last year.

The dividend was paid out to parent firm Celestial Aviation Funding Unlimited which in turn paid a dividend of $3.35 billion to AerCap Aviation Leasing Limited.

The $1.425 billion pretax profits at Celestial Aviation Services last year represent a seven fold increase on the $202 million pretax profits for 2020.

The accounts for Celestial Aviation Services Ltd show that it paid out corporation tax of $1.2 million on the pretax profits of $1.42 billion.

The accounts show that based on the Irish corporation tax rate of 12.5 per cent, corporation tax of $178.12 million would have been owing. However, the tax charge was reduced by $371.27 million due to ‘non-taxable items’ offset by $199 million on impairment on financial investments.

The company also availed of $6 million in ‘tax decrease arising from group relief’.

The firm’s revenues last year increased by 35 per cent from $203.53 million to $275.7 million, with an operating profit of $38.62 million.

The company received $2.97 billion in dividends income offset by $1.59 billion in non-cash impairments. Those contributed to the pretax profit of $1.42 billion.

Numbers employed last year increased from 206 to 256 and staff costs rose from $46.8 million to $76.6 million that included $14.2 million in ‘other compensation costs’ while wages and salaries totalled $56.92 million.

Directors’ pay increased from $7.67 million to $9.3 million that is made up of $8.55 million in pay, $570,000 in pension contributions and $196,000 in benefits in kind.