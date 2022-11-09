Dublin Airport given planning permission for solar farm

The operator of Dublin airport has secured planning permission for a photovoltaic solar farm on a site south-west of Dublin Airport’s airfield. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The operator of Dublin Airport has secured planning permission for a photovoltaic solar farm on a site south-west of Dublin Airport’s airfield.

When operational, the DAA solar farm would supply 8 per cent of Dublin Airport’s overall energy requirements and 11.7 per cent of its electrical requirements.

Planning documentation lodged with the application stated that the proposal will reduce the operator’s on-site import of peak electricity and will also provide operational expenditure cost reduction.

Fingal County Council granted planning permission for the scheme after that the DAA said that the proposed development would make a significant contribution to it achieving its sustainability targets for energy use.

The solar farm is to be built in a 10.8 hectare (26.7 acre) field bounded by Harristown Lane, St Margaret’s Rd and South Parallel Rd.

The development will consist of the installation of a ground mounted solar photovoltaic array with associated development and ancillary works including inverters, modules and transformers along with site cabling and two substation buildings.

A planning report lodged on behalf of the airport operator said that the solar farm would “ensure diversity and security of supply for this critical national infrastructure”.

The report said that the scheme would have no adverse impacts on the environment or the surrounding landscape.

The proposal received one objection. Dennis Compton and Colette Halpin of Harristown Lane, Swords told the council that “we live in proximity to the proposed solar farm and are unhappy with same being so close to our home”.

“We are regular walkers and spend a lot of time in our garden/outdoors and as a result are extremely concerned in respect of the potential harm such solar farms could pose to us, our mental and physical health and quality of life,” they said.

“We are also conscious of the potential detrimental effect the solar farm may have on the value of our home and the fact that it may deter prospective purchasers in the future.”

The DAA has committed to having 10 per cent of Dublin Airport’s electricity being produced on-site through renewable generation by 2030.

Earlier this year, a spokesman said it is hoped that construction on the solar farm would commence towards the end of 2022.

The airport operator declined to comment on the matter on Wednesday.