French central banker’s warning, Kerry Co-op push, Claddagh’s revival

Everyone is wondering when the ECB will slow its interest increases, but it may not be for a while: It will take two to three years for the European Central Bank to get inflation back down to about 2 per cent, the governor of the French central bank Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Eoin Burke-Kennedy. “As long as underlying inflation has not clearly peaked, we shouldn’t stop on rates,” he said.

Eoin also reports on an escalating row between shareholders in Kerry Co-op and Kerry Group, the plc which the co-op holds a stake worth about €2.2 billion. The co-op shareholders want to force a vote on how shares in the plc are valued. That could have implications for the plc’s possible plans to spin out its milk business into a separate unit.

Claddagh Records has been one of Ireland’s best known labels for decades. Now, Laura Slattery reports on plans to return the label to a “living, breathing” business again.

The layoffs at Twitter and Stripe have dominated the airwaves over the weekend. In his column, Eoin looks at if this could the start of a wider downturn.

Ireland has become a world centre for the pharmaceutical industry, but a new report from an industry group warns that may not continue, with firms increasingly investing in locations outside the EU. Dominic Coyle has the story.

Digital agency Granite has bought Continuum, its fifth acquisition in recent months, as it looks to boost its digital offering. Ciara O’Brien reports.

The price of energy continues to dominate peoples lives as the cost of living crisis takes hold. Now a new report from the Irish Solar Energy Association warns consumers could save more on energy bills if the Government made changes to how electricity from renewables is priced. Eoin has the details.

For years women have had to deal with a problem many men aren’t even aware of: absurdly small and impractical pockets in their clothes. Pilita Clark calls out the stupidity of the problem, and highlights those who are trying to fix it.

