Digital agency Granite buys Continuum as acquisition spree goes on

Digital agency Granite has acquired services firm Continuum for an undisclosed sum as it seeks to grow revenues to more than €10 million in 2022.

The acquisition of Continuum, which has offices in Dublin and New York, will help boost Granite’s global reach and add more than 100 Continuum clients from across Ireland, the UK, US, South America and Asia. Continuum has expertise in strategy, user experience design, web development, high-volume e-commerce websites and search engine optimisation. Its clients include IDA, Tesco Mobile, Nissan and CPA.

Granite Digital, which provides digital solutions in areas such as strategy, web design, web development, digital marketing, search engine optimisation, “pay per click” advertising consultancy and managed hosting to its more than 1,400 clients, is seeking to become the largest independent digital agency in Ireland.

It predicts the acquisition will grow annual revenues by at least 35 per cent to more than €10 million this year, with more than 90 people employed by Granite in total.

“Continuum, which is one of Ireland’s most successful and decorated agencies, has been on our radar for years and we have always admired their brand, ethos and work,” said Conor Buckley, chief executive of Granite Digital. “This will allow us to strengthen what we deliver to our existing clients and will undoubtedly aid us as we look to accelerate our expansion plans at home and abroad.”

The acquisition of Continuum follow’s Granite’s purchase of Dublin-based Willows Consulting. Other Irish digital services business acquired by Granite in recent months include Connector, Webtrade, MediaOne and Apps Made Easy.

As part of the deal, Continuum founder and chief executive Colin Meagle will assist as an advisor to the Granite board and will play a central role in expanding the firm in the US.

“We are excited about the many benefits this acquisition will bring to our clients and partners,” said Continuum chief executive Colin Meagle. “It gives us an even stronger proposition to help us grow at pace globally too.”