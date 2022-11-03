Avolon sues insurers over Russian losses

Irish aircraft lessor Avolon has begun High Court action against insurers over the loss of aircraft in Russia.

Aircraft lessor Avolon is taking court action against insurers over claims against losses from the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Dublin-based Avolon lost $261 million (€268 million) after 10 of its aircraft were stranded in Russia following the country’s invasion of Ukraine in February.

High Court listings show that one of the Irish company’s subsidiaries, Avolon Aerospace [Hamilton] AOE 1 Ltd, has begun legal action against Lloyds Insurance Company.

Earlier this year the company said that it believed that it had valid insurance claims over the lost aircraft and would follow these up with its underwriters.

“We have always maintained that we will rigorously pursue our claim and issuing proceedings now is the next stage in that process,” Avolon said when contacted for a comment on Thursday.

The company did not confirm that the proceedings related to the aircraft lost to Russia, but it is understood that this is case. The action is against a syndicate of insurers, including Lloyds.

Avolon ended leases with Russian airlines to comply with EU sanctions against the country following the Ukraine invasion.

The lessor had supplied 14 aircraft to Russian carriers, but was able to recover four of them shortly after the war began.

Its accounts for the first three months of the year showed the loss of the other 10 cost it a total of $304 million.

However, Avolon offset this against other balances associated with the leases, leaving it with a net loss of $261 million.