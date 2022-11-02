Aviation firm sent for trial over death of Dublin Airport worker

Swissport is yet to indicate how it will please Photograph: Getty Images

Aviation firm Swissport has been forward for trial over the death of a worker at Dublin Airport four years ago.

Richard Gracey, 64, who lived in Balbriggan in north Co Dublin but was originally from the Andersonstown area in Belfast, was seriously injured from a fall at the doorway of a cargo plane on November 24th, 2018.

The father of five was taken to Beaumont Hospital but later died.

The Health Service Authority (HSA) conducted an investigation resulting in charges against his employer Swissport Ireland Ltd.

It is accused of failing to provide adequate fall prevention measures at Terminal 2 when Mr Gracey was working at the cargo doorway of an Air France plane.

As a result, it is alleged Mr Gracey suffered personal injury and died.

The aviation industry company is part of an international network providing airport ground, lounge hospitality and cargo handling services.

The case came before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Wednesday after the Director of Public Prosecutions directed “trial on indictment”.

An HSA inspector served the book of evidence on a company representative. Judge Halpin granted a return for trial order and said the defendant’s case would be listed at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on November 11th.

The charges are under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act 2005. The company has yet to indicate how it will plead.