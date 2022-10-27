Boost for Cork tourism as new Italian air services announced

Cork and the Munster region are set to enjoy a boost in tourist numbers this winter with the addition of three new and expanded services at Cork Airport, providing connectivity with Italy, a leading figure in local tourism has said.

Seamus Heaney, head of Visit Cork, an umbrella organisation for the promotion of tourism in the county , welcomed the enhanced connectivity and benefits the Ryanair services to Rome, Milan and Venice will bring for tourism in Cork, Munster and the south of Ireland generally.

“As an island, Ireland needs good air connectivity for the movement of both people and trade. The connectivity between Cork – Milan, Rome and Venice is a positive move for the region as it opens up great possibilities for Italian visitors to explore Cork and the south of Ireland.”

Mr Heaney was speaking after Cork Airport acting managing director Roy O’Driscoll welcomed the new Rome service as an important addition to the airport’s winter offering, bringing the total number of routes out of Cork to 27.

“Amongst the 27 routes available from Cork Airport this winter, the jewel in the crown of our schedule is undoubtedly our new route to Rome, complemented by the continuation of services to Milan and Venice,” said Mr O’Driscoll.

“The enhanced connectivity to some of Italy’s largest cities, each important centres of commerce and tourism, will offer Munster passengers even more fantastic options for a winter getaway,” he added, pointing out that there will now be 1.1 million seats available out of Cork this winter.

The new Ryanair service to Rome (Fiumicino) commences on Monday, October 31st, with the inaugural flight departing Cork Airport at 6.15am. The service will operate Friday and Monday, offering passengers opportunities for either a short five-day break or a weekend getaway, he said.

Ryanair has also decided to extend its previously seasonal twice-weekly services to Milan (Bergamo) Airport and Venice (Marco Polo) Airport into all year-round services with the service to Milan operating on Tuesday and Saturday and the service to Venice operating on Wednesday and Saturday.

News of the new Italy services comes as Cork Airport is preparing for a busy weekend with an estimated 43,000 passengers due to pass through the terminal this October Bank Holiday, with thousands expected to arrive in Cork for the Guinness Jazz Festival.

Mr O’Driscoll said total passenger traffic this weekend will represent a 95 per cent recovery on the last comparable October Bank Holiday weekend in 2019, when, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, some 45,000 passengers flew to and from Cork Airport.

“Cork Airport is proud to be an official festival partner this year and passengers arriving at Cork Airport will be treated to a taste of the jazz, with performances from the Swing Bandits, the Lamarotte Jazz Band and the Blarney Brass and Reed Band on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Cork Airport has a proud tradition of being the international gateway to the Guinness Cork Jazz Festival since the festival’s establishment in 1978, welcoming famous festival participants over the years including Ella Fitzgerald, Ronnie Scott, Cleo Laine and Oscar Peterson, amongst many others.”