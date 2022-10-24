Silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly launched

A silver commemorative coin for the late Luke Kelly has been launched by the Central Bank of Ireland.

The coin was officially unveiled by President Michael D Higgins at Luke Kelly’s former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, in Dublin 1 on Monday. Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe also attended the launch.

The coin is available to purchase from a dedicated section of the Central Bank’s website from Monday at 2pm and retails at €64.99. The issue is limited to 3,000 coins with a limit of one coin per transaction.

The coin is struck in .925 sterling silver to proof quality. It is the final coin in the “modern musicians” series of silver proof coins, which has previously featured Rory Gallagher and Phil Lynott. The Central Bank said the series has “proven extremely popular”.

The coin features an image of Luke Kelly singing, in tribute to his distinctive voice, together with an impression of a banjo.

The design by Mary Gregoriy was selected following a competition. Ms Gregoriy has previously designed commemorative coins featuring James Joyce (2013) and WB Yeats (2015) for the Central Bank.

Central Bank acting deputy governor Mark Cassidy said the coin celebrates Kelly’s legacy and his impact on Irish music and culture. “We are delighted to issue this coin to commemorate the late and much-loved Luke Kelly,” he said.

“It is especially fitting to be at his former school, St Laurence O’Toole National School, for this launch and we are immensely grateful to the staff and pupils for welcoming us today for this special occasion.

“Luke’s impact on and musical contributions to Irish culture were seminal and he continues to be held in warm regard by generations of people in Ireland. This coin celebrates his legacy and provides a fitting tribute to his memory.”