Government eyes Tarbert power plant for emergency generation

The Government has identified SSE Thermal’s power plant in Tarbert, Co Kerry as a possible location for emergency generation. The energy company said on Friday that it had been in discussions about the issue at the Government’s request.

“The site has been confirmed by Government as a possible location for the project, which seeks to address security of supply concerns,” SSE Thermal said on its website.

“As a responsible business, we want to support the Government and will continue to engage with it in the coming weeks.”

SSE Thermal emphasised that any emergency generation would be “a short-term and temporary measure” and would not have an impact on its 2030 targets for decarbonisation.

“We fully understand the importance of security of supply and will continue to work constructively with the Government as it seeks to develop this Emergency Generation project. At the same time, we are focused on bringing forward low-carbon flexible generation projects to enable Ireland’s transition to net zero,” said Catherine Raw, managing director of SSE Thermal.

The company’s 630MW station at Tarbert comprises four oil-fired turbines. Its main function is to be available to operate quickly in response to peaks in energy demand. EU emissions regulations will require the station to close by the end of 2023.

The Tarbert plant was closed for a time last month because of a fire, with SSE Thermal acknowledging earlier this week that half of the generation capacity lost in the incident will not be restored in time to meet peak winter demand.