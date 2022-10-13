Vodafone increases some broadband, TV and home phone prices from November

Affected customers have been informed of price rises on some Vodafone Ireland plans. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA

Vodafone Ireland has told customers that prices across a range of its consumer broadband, TV and home phone plans as well as some business broadband and fixed voice services will increase by €5 a month from November 1st.

The company said the changes affected fewer than a third of home broadband customers, all of whom have been informed and given the option to cancel their contracts without penalty. Customers have also been invited to upgrade to higher-speed products, if eligible.

The price increases reflect “ongoing investment” in the upgrade of its network and services, the company said.

“At Vodafone Ireland, we continually review our products and services to ensure our customers have the best connectivity experience possible,” it told customers.

The price change will be applied to bills issued on or after November 1st.