Virgin Media disputes ComReg claim of regulations breach

Virgin Media has said it “does not agree with ComReg’s views” after the regulator said the TV and internet service provider is breaching regulations over how it allows customers to cancel their service so they can switch to another provider.

ComReg has brought Commercial Court proceedings against Virgin alleging noncompliance with Universal Service Regulations because Virgin’s process for allowing a customer to switch providers acts as a disincentive. The regulator says the imposition by Virgin on customers of a 30-day notice period before they can switch, outside of the minimum contractual period, constitutes a disincentive to switch because it “effectively charges consumers for switching”.

Virgin Media is “disappointed it has come to this” it said in a statement. “Virgin Media always seeks to give its customers the best options and any suggestion otherwise is not correct.

“We completely disagree with how ComReg has framed this matter and look forward to putting our position before the court,” the company added.