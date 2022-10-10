McGettigan family completes acquisition of Glasgow hotel

Brian & Ciara McGettigan’s The Address Collective has completed the acquisition of the former Pocotel in Glasgow city centre.

The McGettigans, who were also behind the former Regency Hotel in Dublin, launched the new boutique hotel brand in 2020. The concept was borne out of the success of the group’s Address Hotel in Dublin 1, built with an investment of €15 million in 2017.

The Address Collective was advised by property advisor Savills Ireland on the deal. The hotel will be re-launched as The Address Hotel Glasgow.

The hotel is prominently positioned on a corner site at 139-141 West George Street and is six storeys, listed building with 91 bedrooms, restaurant, bar, meeting rooms and fitness room.

The property benefits from a central location and the strong corporate and leisure sectors in Glasgow, Scotland’s largest city. The property also includes two restaurant units leased to third party operators.

According to Savills, Glasgow offers a robust conference market, and during the 2022/23 season, the city will host over 200 conferences. It is recognised in the top three UK tech cities outside of London and Glasgow has a growing tech workforce.

In a statement, the McGettigans said: “This purchase demonstrates our appetite to grow the Address Collective Brand and we have plans to create a bespoke product that will enhance Glasgow’s hotel offering.

“The building lends itself to a truly boutique hotel and we look forward to the launch of The Address Hotel Glasgow.”

Tom Barrett of Savills Hotels added: “We were delighted to advise on this acquisition and source a property that is an ideal addition to the Address Collective.”

Existing Address Collective properties include The Address Hotel, Connolly, Dublin 1 (278 bedrooms); The Address Hotel, Citywest, Co Dublin (129 bedrooms); and The Address Hotel, Cork (70 bedrooms).

At the time of the group’s launch Mr McGettigan said they were determined to make a success of the project in spite of the challenges posed by the pandemic to the industry.

“While launching a new hotel brand during an unprecedented crisis like Covid-19 is challenging, our long-term vision for The Address Collective remains steadfast and on track to grow market share,” he said.

“Our strategy is to expand the brand in Ireland, the UK and Europe through a combination of purchases, leases and joint ventures.

“The current crisis has changed not only the trading landscape of the hospitality industry, it has changed the entire world. Similar to many other businesses, we have had to adapt quickly to create a safe trading environment for our customers and staff.”

The family is also behind the McGettigan Hotel Group comprising of nine hotels including the Bonnington in Dublin; the Royal Hotel in Bray, the Limerick City Hotel, the Clanree in Letterkenny, McGettigans Hotel, also in Letterkenny, and the Bonnington in Dubai.