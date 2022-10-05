Applegreen to sell M&S food products in Irish forecourts

Fuel forecourt retailer Applegreen said the arrangement will “complement” its current offering and bring M&S food to a wider customer base. Photograph: Cyril Byrne

Irish service station chain Applegreen will stock M&S Food products at locations across the country in a new partnership with the UK retail giant.

The fuel forecourt retailer said the arrangement will “complement” its current offering and bring M&S food, including salads, sandwiches and dinners, to “a broader Irish customer base”.

Mountgorry in Swords, Co Dublin will be the first Applegreen location to stock the products from November, followed by Booterstown in south county Dublin. Three more locations — Celbridge, Co Kildare; Kinsealy, Co Dublin; and the M11 service station in Cullenmore, Co Wicklow — will follow in the first three months of 2023, the companies said in a statement on Wednesday.

Eddie Murphy, M&S trading director for Ireland, said the partnership will expand the retailer’s footprint in Ireland.

“Applegreen is a fantastic Irish brand, and we are hugely excited to be partnering with them in this market,” he said.

Earlier this week, M&S announced that it has completed its acquisition of UK-based Gist, a temperature controlled transport firm that has acted as the principal contractor for M&S Food for decades, for an initial £145 million (€166 million) consideration.