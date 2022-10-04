UK U-turn, hospitality staffing, tight lipped Donohoe

Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng delivers his speech at the Conservative Party annual conference at the International Convention Centre in Birmingham.

The British government rolled back on its plan to drop its top income tax rate a week after its so-called mini-budget sent sterling and UK bonds tumbling. Still, the crisis isn’t over yet for prime minister Liz Truss and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng.

If you work in the hospitality industry there’s a good chance you’ve been dealing with staff shortages over the past few years. Now though, Mark Paul reports that issue may be beginning to ease, as the industry hikes pay.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation has proposed passengers charges be increased at Dublin Airport, and it’s fair to say the airlines aren’t impressed with the idea of footing a bigger bill. Barry O’Halloran reports.

An intriguing story comes out of this week’s Eurogroup meeting in Brussels: Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe declined to comment when asked point blank if he would consider standing to run what is effectively the EU’s bailout fund. Naomi O’Leary was there.

The housing crisis is now at the point where companies are spending big on homes for their staff. Ikea has gone a step further and plans to spend €100 million on 250 social homes. Ronald Quinlan has the story.

Electric cars are the wave of the present, never mind the future, and new data bears this out. The number of electric cars registered in September was double that of a year earlier, as Colin Gleeson reports. It’s not all good news though: Colin also has a report from the AA says some consumers can pay far over the odds to recharge their car.

Ulster Bank and KBC’s decision to pull out of Ireland have combined with other bank branch closures to hit customers and small businesses, the Central Bank has said. Eoin Burke-Kennedy reports.

Last week the government removed VAT from newspapers. The same day, Mediahuis, the owner of the former Independent News & Media, announced it would close its final printing plant on the island. Laura Slattery tells us what it all means.

One place that has long been of concern for the finance minister of the day is the financial services sector. A new government plan aims for 5,000 more jobs in the sector. The housing crisis continues, but, as Ian Curran writes, estate agents Savills say government forecasts will only prolong the issue in Dublin. `

Google hit the headlines when it moved to kill off its Stadia gaming platform, the latest product it has dumped unceremoniously. Could consumers be wary of future Google products as a result?

Parental leave is, understandably, a hot-button issue. That is likely to continue seeing as a new study puts Ireland second last out of 38 nations for parental leave allowance. Eoin has the details.

A Kildare stud farm owned by US billionaire John Malone has failed to prevent plans for a new power storage plant from getting the green light, Gordon Deegan notes.

Gordon also reports on the fortunes of trendy sports apparel firm Gym+Coffee and its plans for the future.

Northern Ireland car deal Charles Hurst’s accounts underline the impact the chip shortage is having on the car industry today. Ian Curran has been looking through them.

In Your Money, Dominic Coyle tells a reader how to find out if they were put on the wrong tracker mortgage rate, while Fiona Reddan outlines six ways that young people face an uncertain future.

Dominic also looks at what the big issues were for readers after the Budget. Finally Powerscourt Hotel general manager Eamonn Casey talks us through his approach to money.

