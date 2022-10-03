Electric vehicles continue to increase market share, data shows

Some 1,858 new EVs were registered compared to 770 in the same month last year

The number of new electric vehicles (EVs) registered in September was more than twice that of the same month last year as they continued to increase their market share, the latest figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) show.

Some 1,858 new EVs were registered compared to 770 in September 2021. So far this year 14,513 new electric cars have been registered in comparison to 7,819 on the same period 2021, which was an increase of 85.6 per cent.

EVs, plug-in hybrids and hybrids now enjoy a combined market share of more than 40 per cent. Petrol continues to remain dominant with 30 per cent, diesel accounts for 27 per cent, hybrid 20 per cent, electric 14 per cent and plug-in electric hybrid 7 per cent.

New car registrations for September were up 42 per cent (6,340) when compared to September 2021 (4,449).

Registrations year-to-date are up 0.7 per cent (101,492) on the same period last year (100,745) and are 11 per cent behind (113,945) that of pre-Covid levels.

Light commercial vehicles (LCV) are up 6.5 per cent (1,756) compared to September last year (1,649) and year to date are down 21 per cent (20,974).

Heavy goods vehicle (HGVs) registrations are down 12 per cent (197) in comparison to September 2021 (225). Year-to-date HGV’s are down 6 per cent (2,120).

Used car imports for September (4,344) have seen a decrease of 12 per cent on September last year (4,952). Year-to-date imports are down 27 per cent (37,418) on 2021 (51,138).

SIMI director general Brian Cooke said new vehicle registrations, hampered by global supply issues, “continue to remain challenging”.

“New car sales year-to-date, while strong in September and breaching the 100,000 barrier for the year, are only marginally ahead of last year, and are 11 per cent behind pre-Covid 2019,” he said. “Sales of commercial vehicles, both LCVs and HGVs, also remain subdued.

“On a more positive note, EV sales continue to power ahead, with over 14,500 new EVs sold this year. EVs accounted for 29 per cent of new car sales in the month of September.

“This strong performance of the EV market is down to increased supply from vehicle manufacturers, particularly in the family segment, and the vital support of the SEAI grant scheme.

“The early budget, with no VRT increases and the extension of the EV grants for the first half of next year, provides some stability in what is highly volatile retail environment, and will hopefully encourage car buyers into dealerships for the vital selling period between now and the end of the year.”