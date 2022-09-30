Plans lodged for new development in Cabra, north Dublin

Plans have been lodged for a mixed use scheme that aim to create what is described as a dynamic new urban quarter in Cabra on Dublin’s northside.

The proposal, which would aim to replicate what is now the area around Grand Canal Square in the city’s docklands, would bring hundreds of jobs to the area, according to plans submitted by Woodberry Printing Ltd to develop a 5.63 acre site at Broombridge industrial estate in Dublin 11.

The scheme is backed by Woodberry parent firm Colorman Ireland Ltd which occupies a number of industrial units at the Broombridge industrial estate. The Royal Canal Square development would include four blocks, with the tallest 16 storeys high. The scheme includes 304 apartments and a 100 bedroom family hotel along with 44,365 sq metres in office space and 14 retail units.

A decision is due on the scheme in November.

Planning consultant on the project, Kevin Hughes of Hughes Planning and Development Consultants told Dublin City Council “not only will the proposal effectively bring hundreds of jobs to the area and the city more broadly, but we believe breathe life into this dated industrial area of the city which has been under utilised and earmarked for redevelopment for a number of years”.

In a planning report lodged with the scheme, Mr Hughes states “this ambitious plan will deliver a best in class employment destination, balanced by a vibrant new living quarter that will not only transform but futureproof this area of Dublin 11″.

It is anticipated the proposed Royal Canal Square will be similar in nature to the existing Grand Canal Square on Dublin’s docklands, states Mr Hughes.

Mr Hughes says “also includes an eye-catching covered street running from the southwest of the site to the northeast which will create a pedestrian friendly connection on the site.”

Under current plans the development would be split 64.5 per cent commercial and 35.5 per cent residential.

Mr Hughes goes on to state the scheme “seeks to create a dynamic urban quarter, with the site offering an opportunity to create space which will house and inspire a new generation of residents, business owners, employers and employees within what the potential to become a leading and vibrant destination within the city boundary”.