Bank of Ireland fined record €100.5m for role in tracker scandal

Bank of Ireland's branch on College Green, Dublin. The bank has been fined by the Central Bank of Ireland for its role in the tracker mortgage scandal. Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie

Bank of Ireland has been fined a record €100.5 million for its role in the State’s tracker mortgage scandal.

The penalty eclipses the previous record of €96.7 million levied in June against AIB and its EBS subsidiary for their respective involvements in the industry-wide overcharging controversy.

The Central Bank of Ireland said that Bank of Ireland’s failures resulted in the loss of 50 properties, including 25 family homes, which would have been avoided if it “had complied with the most basic and fundamental of its consumer protection obligations”.

The fine is on top of the €186.4 million that Bank of Ireland has already paid to almost 16,000 affected customers identified prior to and as part of the Central Bank’s tracker mortgage examination, the regulator said in a statement.

Bank of Ireland admitted to 81 separate regulatory breaches as part of the regulatory investigation. While the regulator determined an appropriate fine to be €143.6 million, it reduced that by 30 per cent, in line with the standard discount applied to cases that are settled.

The bank is the last of seven boom-era mortgage lenders that have been subject to Central Bank tracker investigations to see its enforcement case draw to a conclusion. The fine brings the total levied against the sector to almost €279 million.

“Customers are entitled to expect that they will be treated fairly and that financial institutions will act in their best interests. Bank of Ireland failed to meet these most basic expectations for almost 16,000 of its customers over an extended period of time,” said Seána Cunningham, the Central Bank’s director of enforcement.

“Our investigation exposed a culture in Bank of Ireland which, when faced with a choice, prioritised its own interests with little to no regard for the impacts on its customers. There were a series of missed opportunities during which Bank of Ireland could have done the right thing by its tracker mortgage customers. Despite these opportunities, Bank of Ireland repeatedly interpreted unclear contractual terms in its own favour and against the customer, which continued the harm and loss caused to customers over many years.

Bank of Ireland had €120 million set aside as of the end of June to cover remaining tracker issues, including money that was ringfenced for a regulatory sanction.

Gavin Kelly, interim chief executive of Bank of Ireland, noted that the Central Bank’s statement and said that “what took place in relation to tracker mortgages was wrong. It should never have happened. We are very sorry that it did.

“We unreservedly apologise to all customers harmed by the tracker mortgage issue. The impacts were significant and wide reaching, up to and including loss of homes in the most serious of cases.

“Banking is based on trust, but our failures damaged that trust. We have learned the hard lessons, and have taken steps to ensure we are a more customer-focused bank today.”

Permanent TSB (PTSB) and its former sub-prime unit Springboard Mortgages, KBC Bank Ireland and Ulster Bank had each been hit with penalties in recent years.

More than 41,000 borrowers were affected by the industry-wide debacle going back to 2008, as Irish lenders wrongly denied customers their right to a cheap loan linked to the European Central Bank rate or put them on the wrong rate entirely. Irish banks have set aside €1.5 billion of provisions in recent years in relation to the tracker scandal.

The tracker issue has so far cost Bank of Ireland almost €330 million since 2016 in refunds and compensation, legal fees and administrative expenses, and provisions set aside for a Central Bank fine.

The imminent closure of the Bank of Ireland case comes days after the Government announced last Friday that it had sold its remaining shares in the lender, making it the first to return fully to private ownership following the State’s crisis-era €64 billion rescue of the financial system.

Irish lenders stopped issuing tracker mortgages – where interest rates are typically set 1 percentage point premium to the European Central Bank’s main lending rate – in 2008 as their own funding costs jumped amid the global financial crisis.

While holders of tracker mortgages benefitted as the reference ECB rate dropped from 3.75 per cent in late 2008 to zero in 2016 – and borrowers on other products faced higher charges – tracker loans have been automatically affected by the central bank’s recent rate hikes. The ECB has raised its main rate to 1.25 per cent since late July and is on track to increase borrowing costs further in the coming months.