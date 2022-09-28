Bank of England moves to ease UK government bond turmoil

The Bank of England moved to intervene in the turmoil in the UK bond market (Photo by DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bank of England (BoE) took emergency action on Wednesday to stem a crisis in government bond markets, suspending its programme to sell gilts and instead buy long-dated bonds.

The central bank warned of a “material risk to UK financial stability” if the turmoil in the UK government bond market were to continue. It also raised the prospect of a “tightening of financing conditions and a reduction of the flow of credit to the real economy”.

Thousands of pension funds have faced urgent demands for additional cash from investment managers in recent days to meet margin calls, after the collapse in UK government bond prices blew a hole in strategies to protect them against inflation and interest-rate risks.

The bank took the emergency measure after chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cutting and borrowing plans last week sent the pound falling and interest rates rising. The market turmoil heaped pressure on pension funds to sell bonds to stave off concerns about solvency.

The BoE’s action said its action was designed to restore order. “The Bank will carry out temporary purchases of long-dated UK government bonds from 28 September,” it said. “The purchases will be carried out on whatever scale is necessary to effect this outcome,” it added, saying the UK Treasury would underwrite any losses.

The bank’s Financial Policy Committee welcomed the “plans for temporary and targeted purchases in the gilt market on financial stability grounds at an urgent pace”.

The BOE added the action would be “strictly time limited” and came after market participants said there was a “proper shit show” happening in government bond markets.

The Treasury blamed “significant volatility” in “global financial markets” rather than the chancellor’s unfunded tax cuts last week.

“The Chancellor is committed to the Bank of England’s independence. The government will continue to work closely with the Bank in support of its financial stability and inflation objectives” the Treasury said. — Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022