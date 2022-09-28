Aer Lingus adds Dublin-Cleveland route for next summer

The new Dublin-Cleveland service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR, which the airline says is its most sustainable long-haul aircraft. Photograph: Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus has announced a new transatlantic route for next summer, adding a direct route from Dublin to Cleveland, Ohio, in the US from May 19th. The service, which will operate four times weekly, will take its number of transatlantic routes from Ireland in summer 2023 to 15.

Fares would start from €199 each way including taxes and charges, it said.

Aer Lingus, which is owned by International Airlines Group (IAG), will be the only Irish or European airline to operate from Cleveland. It said the announcement of the city as a new destination demonstrated its commitment to connecting Europe to North America via its Dublin Airport hub.

The company also operates three long-haul services from its Manchester base in the UK.

READ MORE

“This is a significant announcement for Aer Lingus as we deliver on our ambition to grow our transatlantic network. The commencement of a new route, accompanied with further network connectivity, is an exciting milestone for the airline during a critical time of recovery for our business. The new service to Cleveland not only provides a direct connection to Ireland but connections to over 20 popular European destinations via our Dublin hub,” said Reid Moody, Aer Lingus’s chief strategy and planning officer.

The new Dublin-Cleveland service will be operated by an Airbus A321neo LR, which the airline said was its most sustainable long-haul aircraft.

Cleveland is the largest city on Lake Erie and one of the major cities of the Great Lakes region. It is known for its picturesque parklands, vibrant art and culture scene and musical history. Some of the city’s most popular attractions include the Cleveland Museum of Art, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History, the Cleveland Orchestra, Playhouse Square, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.