Russell & Bromley opens Grafton Street store

High-end bags and footwear chain Russell & Bromley has opened its first store outside the UK on Grafton Street in Dublin.

The new shop, which will employ 17 staff, will “showcase the brand’s extensive collection of crafted fashion-led luxury women’s and men’s footwear and handbags”, the retailer said in a statement. “The space will also present its new contemporary store format reflective of the brand’s luxury positioning, providing a relaxed boutique customer experience that allows the perfect curation of its handcrafted products within a premium setting,” it added.

There are 34 Russell & Bromley locations in the UK.

Company chief executive Andrew Bromley said he was “delighted to have secured this key location on Grafton Street as our first location outside of the UK”.

“It is a high-quality destination with a great reputation and unique appeal that not only attracts customers from across the region but also from overseas and has long been on our retail roadmap,” Mr Bromley said. “We look forward to joining the Grafton Street community and welcoming all customers to experience the Russell & Bromley brand first-hand and presenting our exciting new autumn collection in full from opening.”