Johnson and Johnson to invest €100m in Limerick plant

Johnson & Johnson has announced a €100 million investment in Co Limerick that has the potential to create 80 new jobs.

The Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Ireland site in Plassey is one of the largest contact lens manufacturing facilities in the world.

The investment will expand the facility’s manufacturing capacity, with the installation of fully automated flexible manufacturing lines, the company said.

It will support the future growth of the company’s Acuvue astigmatism product and deliver its future new product pipeline. Construction is currently under way with production expected to commence in 2024.

Recruitment is also under way across a range of roles including in operations, engineering, and quality.

“Our aspiration is to bring improved sight to people around the world through the research, development, and manufacturing of new medical device technologies”, said plant leader John Lynch. “We have been in Limerick for more than 25 years and our success is testament to our talented workforce. We will hope to add 80 new roles as part of this announcement.

“It is an incredible opportunity to join a diverse workforce made up of the best and brightest minds, delivering cutting edge medical technologies that transform lives.”

“With the growth of our manufacturing operations in Limerick and our strong supply chain network around the world, we look forward to supporting more patients and eye care professionals with the products they need where they need them,” Johnson & Johnson Vision Care vice-president Chris Ewer said. “Our 25 years of experience working in Ireland is remarkable and the expansion of our site is proof of our commitment to helping more patients around the globe.”

The expansion is “a testament to the success of Johnson & Johnson Vision Care’s operations in Ireland over the past 26 years,” IDA Ireland chief executive Martin Shanahan said.