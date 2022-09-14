Glenveagh chief calls for planning system reform

Government schemes to support house buyers won’t be enough to solve the housing crisis unless the planning system is reformed, one of the State’s largest homebuilders has warned.

Glenveagh Properties chief executive Stephen Garvey said although the First Home and Help to Buy Schemes provided much-needed support to homebuyers, planning policy and systems required urgent reform.

The company published its interim results for the first six months of the year, showing revenue and profit rose significantly year on year. Revenue rose 57 per cent to €200 million, up from €127.5 million a year earlier, while pre-tax profit was €13 million for the year. That compared to €4.3 million in 2021.

Suburban completions were up 31 per cent over the six month period at 257, while 1,400 suburban units capable of closing in 2022 are now closed or in contract. In total, the forward order book in its suburban business was €588.1 million, up 59 per cent year on year, with 1,831 units.

Its urban business saw more than €310 million of total revenue across four projects signed to date in 2022, while its is also on track to deliver more than 2,050 units for local authorities with social, affordable and cost rental homes. Planning lodgments for Oscar Traynor Road and Ballymastone are expected in the second half of the year.

“We’re continuing to grow and scale our business successfully, while innovating and investing in sustainable manufacturing technology that will deliver the homes of the future that Ireland needs,” Mr Garvey said. “We’re dealing effectively with the challenges of disrupted supply chains, a volatile cost environment, and a planning system that’s contributing to the supply shortage rather than alleviating it.”