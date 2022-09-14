Australian foreign exchange group OFX teams up with URC

Herschel Jantjies of Stormers passes the ball out of the scrum during last season's United Rugby Championship final. Photograph: Rodger Bosch/AFP via Getty Images

International money transfer group OFX has announced a partnership with the United Rugby Championship — the tournament featuring sides from Ireland, Wales, Scotland, Italy and South Africa — just ahead of the start of its new season this weekend.

The Australian company, which set up an European headquarters in Dublin earlier this year, said it would become the official currency exchange partner for the tournament for an initial period of three years. The four Irish provinces play in the URC, which runs from this month to next May.

OFX Ireland chief executive Maeve McMahon said the opportunity to work with the URC “comes at a time when we have ambitious plans to build our brand awareness and grow our international money transfer and foreign exchange services business across Ireland and Europe”.

The company aims to build brand awareness across European markets through broadcast, digital content, hospitality and brand activation.

READ MORE

“The partnership with URC is a great match for OFX. They share many of our core values including driving innovation, diversity and the unrelenting ambition to excel.”

The multiyear partnership, which will cover an initial period of three years, will see OFX providing its foreign exchange services to the championship as well as using the opportunity to build brand awareness across key European markets through various channels including broadcast, digital content, hospitality and brand activation.