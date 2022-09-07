Ryanair seeks passenger feedback through third customer panel

Ryanair is recruiting its third customer panel to help improve travellers' experience. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA

Ryanair is seeking feedback from passengers through a third customer panel to help improve travellers’ experience.

Following two customer panels this year, the Irish airline giant says it wants more feedback, recommendations and insights from passengers.

The company says those interested can apply via Ryanair.com before midnight on Monday 12th September.

Eight passengers selected will get “exclusive insights” into Europe’s biggest airline, meet key managers and help to shape Ryanair’s 2023 customer improvements programme.

Dara Brady, Ryanair’s director of marketing and digital said the panels had been instrumental in helping improve customer service over the past year.

“We look forward to working with our new panellist to shape our 2023 customer improvements programme as Ryanair continues to grow throughout Europe to carry 225 million passengers a-year by 2026,” he said.