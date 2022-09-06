Romanian low-cost carrier Blue Air cancels flights

Romanian low-cost air carrier Blue Air said on Tuesday it had suspended all flights out of Romania until September 12th after the Romanian environment ministry blocked its bank accounts for failing to pay a fine, making payments to suppliers impossible.

Flights from Turin in Italy, where Blue Air also has a hub, are suspended as well according to information on the company’s website.

The company, which entered a debt restructuring agreement in 2020 as it took a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic, operates flights out of Bucharest and the cities of Bacau, Cluj and Iasi. Among its routes are four to Dublin, one from each of its Romanian bases.

In July, the national consumer protection authority fined the company €2 million for cancelling more than 11,000 flights during April 2021-April 2022. The company said it would challenge the fine.

Irish airline Ryanair has offered tickets from £49.99 one way to passengers affected on 13 of the Blue Air routes — Reuters