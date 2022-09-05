Liam Sloyan appointed Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman

The Government has appointed a new Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman. Liam Sloyan, the chief executive of the National Treatment Purchase Fund, will take over the ombudsman role in December, it has been announced.

Mr Sloyan will serve a five-year term, following the departure of Ger Deering, who left the position in February to become the Ombudsman and Information Commissioner. He will take the reins from acting ombudsman, MaryRose McGovern.

Mr Sloyan was selected following an open recruitment process led by the State’s Public Appointments Service. The final decision to appoint him was taken by Paschal Donohoe, the Minister for Finance, in conjunction with the Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys.

In addition to his NTPF role, Mr Sloyan has served in a number of other senior public service jobs in recent years. He is a past regulator of the National Lottery, while he also served as the chief executive of the Health Insurance Authority.

Mr Deering had been in the job since 2015, and oversaw the merger in 2018 of the ombudsman roles for financial services and pensions.