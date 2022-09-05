Irish beef and lamb to be sold in Singapore supermarkets for the first time

Bord Bia's southeast Asia director Ciaran Gallagher and Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue at Ryan's Grocery in Singapore. Photograph: Bord Bia

Irish lamb and beef will hit supermarket shelves in Singapore for the first time as a result of a Government-led trade mission, supported by Bord Bia.

The meat products will be stocked by Singapore-based wholesale Ryan’s Grocery, founded by husband and wife team Sebastian Chia and Wendy Foo, which specialises in allergen and preservative free foods including grass-fed and organic meats.

Bord Bia said in a statement on Monday that while Irish beef is available for purchase in the island nation through an online retailer, it will be the first time the products have been stocked by a supermarket.

The move follows promotional activity undertaken by Bord Bia in the region and was announced as part of a trade mission to promote Irish Agri-Food in Vietnam, Japan and Singapore.

Speaking at the launch in Singapore, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said Irish meat continues to find new markets around the world.

“It’s a testament to Irish farmers that the discerning team at Ryan’s Grocery has chosen Irish beef and lamb to add to their premium portfolio of certified supplier farms,” the minister said.

While Irish exports to Singapore totalled just €36 million in 2021, the country represents an important “gateway market to the entire region,” Bord Bia’s interim chief executive Michael Murphy said.

“Singapore tends to lead on food trends which then spread to the wider southeast Asian region. Irish beef and lamb now has pride of place in this super premium retailer, giving a significant boost to the credentials of Irish beef and lamb in the wider region,” Mr Murphy added.

Bord Bia has developed a “strong relationship” with Mr Chia’s and Ms Foo’s business, which has “a preference for produce with environmental sustainability credentials,” Ciaran Gallagher, Bord Bia’s southeast Asia director said. That makes Irish produced meat “an ideal fit”.