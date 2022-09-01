Milltown build-to-rent plan attracts strong local objection

Twenty objections have been lodged against the proposed scheme, with objectors voicing concerns over the build-to-rent model. Photograph: iStock

A number of Dublin 6 residents claim that a planned new build-to-rent scheme for Milltown “will attract a ghettoised population” who will contribute little to support an established community.

In July, Westridge Milltown Ltd lodged plans for a 63-unit build-to-rent apartment scheme in two blocks rising to six storeys at Dunelm, Rydalmount in Milltown.

The scheme is composed of five studios, 27 one-bed units, 30 two-bed units and one three-bed unit.

Planning consultant for Westridge Milltown, John Spain Associates, argues that the scheme aims to deliver an appropriate density and form of residential development.

Twenty objections have been lodged against the proposed scheme, with objectors voicing concerns over the build-to-rent model.

In individual objections, Francis Shortt, Rachel Clarke and Tomás MacKenna each made the point that “it is inevitable that the limited type of units proposed will attract a ghettoised population, who, through no fault of their own, will contribute little to the support of an established community”.

The residents pointed out in their individual objections that there appears to be an absence of “family friendly” accommodation in the proposed development with only one three-bedroom unit proposed.

They stated that “resilience in planning terms requires a variety of use and accommodations provided. The application fails on all fronts”.

They added that “by such 1,000 cuts do neighbourhoods lose their variety and attractiveness”.

Local resident, Kevin Deane of Rydalmount, Milltown Road, told Dublin City Council that he is very sad to see the number of build-to-rent units being built at what he called extortionately high and immoral rents, leaving none available to people who would like to buy an apartment and settle down.

John Whelan and Joanne Hanna’s home at Rydalmount is located 4m from the proposed scheme. They told the council that their address “has been home to the Whelan family for over 100 years. Our young son is the fifth generation to call this home”.

They said that this development and planned construction “is not only a threat to our privacy, physical and mental well-being and quality of life, but goes against the character of the current residential landscape”.

The Richmond Residents’ Association has also objected.