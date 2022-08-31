Hilary O’Meara takes top job at Accenture Ireland

Hilary O’Meara has been named as country managing director for Accenture in Ireland, effective from the start of next year. She succeeds Alastair Blair, who is due to retire. Accenture employs more than 5,000 people in Ireland and has been operating here for more than 50 years.

Ms O’Meara began her career with Accenture almost 30 years ago. She has led a number of practices within the company, including strategy & consulting, resources and technology. She has been director of operations for Accenture UK and Ireland since 2021. A computer science alumnus of University College Dublin, she is a member of the advisory board at the UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School.