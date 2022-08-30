Activ8 Solar Energies and SSE Airtricity announce 200 new jobs

Activ8 describes itself as the largest supplier of solar PV units in Ireland

Energy companies Activ8 Solar Energies and SSE Airtricity have announced the creation of up to 200 “green” jobs over the next two years.

The announcement was made as Activ8 opened a new headquarters in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Tuesday.

The company, which describes itself as the largest supplier of solar PV units in Ireland and SSE Airtricity’s only solar partner, said the roles will include administrative and back-office positions, along with jobs in the areas of design, technical, engineering, plumbing and roofing.

The company said the new 20,000sq ft facility in Carrickmacross is the most energy-efficient commercial premises in Monaghan and the first NZEB standard (nearly zero energy building) to obtain planning permission in the county.

Activ8 chief executive Ciaran Marron said the new jobs will increase the company’s capacity across several departments.

“Today’s official opening of our new headquarters is a key milestone for the company, and it would not have been possible if not for the dedication and hard work from the fantastic staff we have in Activ8 and I can’t thank them enough,” he said.