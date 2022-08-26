Big companies face €50m energy hit, mortgage approvals dip, and no more alcohol taxes for now

Big companies face being hit with an extra charge for electricity under a plan drawn up by the CRU. Photograph: Yorgos Karahalis/Bloomberg

About 2,000 big employers face paying an extra €50 million in total on their electricity bills from next October under a proposal floated by the Commission for the Regulation of Utilities. Barry O’Halloran has the details on the latest bid to deal with issues around electricity supplies.

In our Agenda big read, Barry O’Halloran looks at the threat of power cuts and price hikes this winter for Irish households and businesses amid concerns around our capacity to generate and supply enough power to meet demand, and soaring wholesale gas prices on global markets.

On the same topic, our columnist John FitzGerald says the State is now paying the price for a failure to invest in recent years in sufficient power generation to comfortably meet demand.

The number and value of mortgages approved in July fell when compared with the previous month amid speculation that the current cost-of-living squeeze may trigger a slowdown in the State’s housing market, according to data from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland. Eoin Burke Kennedy has the details.

Rules that treat unmarried cohabiting couples less favourably when it comes to tax and inheritance than people who are married should be changed, a survey by life and pensions group Royal London has found. Dominic Coyle reports.

The number of people at work in the State has risen to a new high of 2.55 million, with most sectors of the economy exhibiting strong employment growth over past 12 months, figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show. Eoin Burke-Kennedy goes through the data.

In Caveat, Mark Paul argues that the Government should leave alcohol taxes alone for now until there is sufficient evidence available about the impact of minimum unit pricing, which was introduced in January.

In Wild Geese, Cavan woman Maedhbh McCullagh, an arts management professional and freelance creative producer now based in Brooklyn, says New York city is a creative melting pot and a fertile ground for “all types of artists”. She tells her story to Barbara McCarthy.

In our World of Work feature, Olive Keogh writes that it pays for employers to keep departing staff sweet as it costs a lot less to rehire a former employee (so-called boomerangs) than to take on a new one.

