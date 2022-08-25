Revenue rises at Grafton but inflation continues to loom

Woodie’s DIY’s trading normalised in the first six months of the year. Photograph: Laura Hutton

Building materials distributor and DIY retailer Grafton Group said business continued to normalise in the first six months of the year, with supply chains improving and building materials shortages easing.

Revenue for the six months was £1.15 billion (€1.35 billion), up 12 per cent from the prior year. However, adjusted operating profit fell 4.4 per cent to £151.1 million, and adjusted operating profit before property profit was 7 per cent lower at £132.6 million.

Adjusted pretax profit for the first half of the year was £143.4 million, down just over 3.5 per cent year on year. The period also saw a decline in adjusted earnings per share, falling 1.9 per cent to 49.5 pence.

But dividends were higher at 9,25 pence, almost 9 per cent up on the 8.5 pence from the fist half of 2021.

The group’s Irish retail business normalised in the first half of the year following the exceptional spike caused by the pandemic, but revenue and profit remained ahead of pre-pandemic levels. Trading in the Woodie’s DIY, Home and Garden business saw lower than anticipated revenue and operating profit, compared to exceptional Covid related gains seen in the first six months of 2021 when it was classed as an essential retailer. Operating profit margin for the first six months of 2022 was 11.7 per cent.

Distribution business Chadwicks showed an exceptionally strong performance, Grafton said, despite the return to more normal trading conditions. Revenue and operating profit grew strongly and the operating profit margin advanced by 80 basis points to 12.4 per cent. The group said demand was driven by higher spending on house maintenance and improvements, an acceleration in the construction of housing, and a rise in non-residential private and public sector construction.

The period also includes the impact of the Sitetech business acquired at the end of February 2022, which Grafton said made an “excellent contribution” to profit.

Grafton’s UK residential repair, maintenance and improvement was also relatively subdued compared with the previous year, with like for like revenue lower and volumes down. Acquisitions and new branches contributed to overall revenue growth for the period. Operating profit was also lower, but operating margin was strong at 11 per cent was achieved.

The group said it expects full-year adjusted profit to be in line with expectations.

“Our first half performance saw a significant normalisation of activity levels following exceptional pandemic related spikes in trading in the first half of 2021. While inflation remains a continuing feature in our markets, we saw improved supply chain consistency as trading patterns normalised and building materials shortages eased,” said chief executive Gavin Slark.

“Though potential macro-economic headwinds remain, Grafton is uniquely placed to outperform given its leading market positions, geographic diversity and the relative resilience of its core repair, maintenance and improvement market. Given the strength of our brands and their market positions together with an exceptionally strong financial position, our focus remains on delivering a strong financial outcome for the year despite the uncertainties in our markets.”