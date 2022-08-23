‘Dramatic improvement’ in finances of Lahinch Golf Club

This year has seen “a dramatic improvement” in the finances of Lahinch Golf Club, according to chairperson John Gleeson.

In his first report to g its members, he said that green fee income is expected to exceed the projected €2.8 million for 2022.

In high season it costs non-members €250 for a round of golf on Lahinch’s main course.

The club successfully hosted the 2019 Dubai Duty Free Irish Open and Mr Gleeson said that “our finances are in a very healthy state”.

Mr Gleeson told members that the last two years have been very challenging but exceptional management by the Club Council and Club management in controlling costs together with tight cash management “meant we exited the pandemic very well”.

“We are committed to rebuilding the Club’s finances and our Contingency Fund to ensure we can sustain any future shocks and to also fund our capital expenditure programme including the very necessary but expensive irrigation system,” he said.

Mr Gleeson told members that, at the end of June this year, the club had cash funds of €3.8 million which includes €1.2 million in prepayments.

The four star Vaughan’s hotel overlooks the golf course at Lahinch and hotelier Michael Vaughan said: “I have never heard as many compliments about the golf course as this summer. People are coming off the golf course believing that they have had a world class experience. Lahinch Golf Club is firmly in the higher echelons of golf here and in Britain.”

“I doubt if Lahinch has ever seen as many visitors playing golf as this year.”

Mr Vaughan said that 65 per cent of his business is golf related and represents at least 40 per cent of the Lahinch tourist economy. “Golf and Lahinch are synonymous. The core of business in Lahinch has been and will continue to be golf,” he said.