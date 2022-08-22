Music, menopause and memory of Michael Collins in TG4′s autumn line-up

Gráinne Seoige takes a “no-holds barred” journey into the menopause in Meanapás: Meon Nua, Theo Dorgan presents documentary An Buachaill Gealgháireach about Brendan Behan’s song The Laughing Boy, written in memory of Michael Collins, and Hector is back in travel odyssey Hector Balkans go na Baltics in TG4′s autumn schedule.

Hosted by Caitlín Nic Aoidh, the public service broadcaster unveiled its #fómhar22 season at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on Monday in what was its first in-person launch event since 2019, presenting a showreel of Irish language programmes for the months ahead.

Rugbaí Beo, GAA Beo and soap Ros na Rún all return, while there will be public voting for the first time on Junior Eurovision and a new drama series for young people called Saol Ella will portray the life of a 13-year-old girl with a summer wishlist that includes a first kiss.

“This year’s theme is closeness,” said director general Alan Esslemont as he promised “compelling factual programming, arts and culture actually scheduled in Prime Time, a true ‘súil eile’ on Ireland’s sports, new drama for young people and world-class Irish language films in cinemas throughout the globe”.

Mr Esslemont said TG4′s line-up demonstrated the “confidence” of its post-Covid vision, but he criticised the Government for not sharing that same confidence in the Irish language.

“Instead of actually being a role model, the State risks damage to its reputation in this area. It comes across as a halfhearted laggard, and some might even say a hoaxer,” he said.

“In our own area of media, the Welsh and Basque language broadcasters each receive double the public funding of TG4. I’m still waiting for an explanation from Government, from those in the Civil Service, about why that is.”

In our own area of media, the Welsh and Basque language broadcasters each receive double the public funding of TG4. I’m still waiting for an explanation from Government, from those in the Civil Service, about why that is.

Mr Esslemont appealed to the Government “to honour the vision of Michael Collins” and “bring full-hearted vigour and investment” to their strategies for the Irish language. The establishment of a commission on Irish language media, as recommended by the Future of Media Commission, is welcome but “should not be used as an excuse to delay investment in existing Irish language media”.

Citing the national and international success of TG4-backed film An Cailín Ciúin, Mr Esslement called financial support for what the broadcaster does “venture capital for the nation’s credibility”.

Róise and Frank, which will be in cinemas from September 16th, is the next film to emerge from the Cine4 feature film scheme funded by TG4, Screen Ireland and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

Two other Cine4 films, Arracht and Foscadh, will have their television premieres on TG4 this autumn.

Other highlights include Ar Lorg na Fírinne, which follows the families of victims of the Troubles as they seek the truth about the death of their loved ones, and docudrama Íospartaigh na Lochlannach, which explores the Viking slave trade through the eyes of two Irish slaves, Findan and Melkorka.

Mary Kennedy will explore every element of the ageing process for women in Mary Kennedy: Fad Saoil, while Síomha Ní Ruairc examines the relationship that young women have with body image in Síomha: Idir Anam’s Chorp.

New investigative current affairs series Iniúchadh TG4 presented by Kevin Magee will feature political stories, social issues, and analysis from all over Ireland, while arts series Imeall returns, starting on September’s Culture Night.

Musicians and father-and-son pair Breanndán and Cormac Ó Beaglaoich go on a musical journey together in their beloved camper van in Slí na mBeaglaoich, Doireann Ní Ghlacáin heads off with her fiddle on her back to find out what is happening in the traditional Irish music scene in new series Ceolaireacht and broadcaster Máirtín Tom Sheáinín finds out where faith healing is practised in Cneasaithe.

A year in the West Waterford Gaeltacht of An Rinn and An Seanphobal is observed in four-parter Ceithre Raithe sna Déise, while Bailte returns, visiting the town lands of Tír an Fhia in Connemara, Rann na Feirste in Co. Donegal, Béal Áth an Ghaorthaidh in Cork, and An Baile Riabhach on the Dingle Peninsula.

Rúin ón Spéir reveals the secrets of Ireland in new and unexpected ways, and Cois Móire follows the footsteps of Annraoi Ó Liatháin’s guidebook along Munster’s Blackwater river.

Live coverage of the United Rugby Championship begins on September 17th on Rugbaí Beo with over 40 live games, including exclusive terrestrial coverage of the URC Final.

Gráinne McElwain learns more about GAA silverware around the country in new series Scéalta na gCorn, while reality sports series Underdogs is also back, with the management team of John Allen, Claire O’Connor and Jamie Wall searching for a squad with enough drive, skill and passion to take on one of the greatest hurling teams.

RTÉ will launch its autumn schedule on Thursday, with Virgin Media Television due to follow next week.