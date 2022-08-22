Dundon sells Dunbrody House, childcare warning and why banks are leaving Ireland

Celebrity chef Kevin Dundon has sold his Dunbrody House hotel to the in-laws of Dr Mehmet Oz, the controversial TV host and Republican candidate for Pennsylvania for the United States Senate, new financial disclosures show. As part of his run for the Senate, Dr Oz, had to disclose his financial assets. These showed his wife, Lisa Oz, is an owner of Dunbrody House hotel. Ms Oz’s family, the Lemoles, have invested in the site as a family. Brian Mahon reports.

Childhood Services Ireland (CSI), the Irish Business Employers Confederation (Ibec) association representing Irish childcare providers, has said surging wage, food and energy prices represented a serious threat to the future of businesses in the sector given that it would not be able to increase prices to offset the impact of inflation. Ian Curran has the details.

Employers are not yet convinced of the need to change their staff pension arrangements just months before new governance and risk-management rules come into effect — with some not far short of half-questioning whether it represents value for money. The reforms are designed to improve consumer protection for pension scheme members and maximise their eventual retirement income but it will involve significantly stricter oversight. Dominic Coyle reports.

A combination of incentives and penalties could bring a “large chunk” of the roughly 167,000 vacant properties in Ireland back into use, alleviating Ireland’s “chronic shortage of affordable homes”, writes Ian Curran. The Hardware Association of Ireland, the national representative body for builders’ merchants, DIY retailers and construction materials suppliers, last week outlined a new set of proposals, which it said could bring an additional 6,000 housing units to market each year for the next three years.

Irish fintech start-up CreditLogic is poised for growth as it plans to add up to 60 jobs and significantly increase revenue in the next two years. That would double the company’s current workforce; it employs about 30 senior software engineers and data scientists in its Dublin headquarters. The new jobs will be across the business.

Our economy, and all others globally, must transition to carbon neutrality and dramatically reduce greenhouse gas emissions. There is undoubtedly a vital role for governments to play through their actions and regulatory agendas. However, the public purse will not meet this challenge alone and nor should it have to writes Patrick Burke, managing director of Irish Life Investment Managers, in our weekly opinion slot.

You might reasonably wonder why, wonders Eoin Burke-Kennedy, two of Europe’s largest lenders (Ulster Bank is owned by the UK’s second largest bank NatWest, KBC is Belgium’s second largest lender) are so keen to exit what is the fastest-growing economy in Europe. Banks typically thrive in such environs

Glenveagh Properties, one of the State’s largest home builders, recently faced criticism over a design plan they put forward to Minister Darragh O’Brien, in a bid to ease Ireland’s housing crisis. The plan suggested an overhaul of existing planning regulations, which would replace apartments with more own door homes. A move that CEO Stephen Garvey describes in this episode of The Inside Business Podcast as, “a win-win for society across the board.”

Garvey tells presenter Ciarán Hancock that the changes Glenveagh outlined in their plan are all based on extensive research into consumer needs and wants. “When we decided to come and do the study, what we did was we put ourselves in the boots of the consumer ... what’s the consumer salary, what can they afford.. and we worked ourselves backwards, that’s what we tried to do,” he says.

