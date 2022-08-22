Dublin developer secures permission to build 179 new homes in Wicklow

Locals contended that the scheme represented an excessive quantum of development and was not sustainable as it is car reliant. Photograph: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

An Bord Pleanála has granted planning permission to Dwyer Nolan for 179 new homes at Newtownmountkennedy in Co Wicklow.

The appeals board has granted permission to the Dublin building firm for the 121 houses and 58 apartments despite Wicklow County Council recommending that the scheme be refused on a number of grounds.

The fast-track Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme — planned for the town land of Season Park — also faced opposition from some locals, whoargued that Newtownmountkennedy lacked the infrastructure to deal with an influx of residents.

Locals also contended that the scheme represented an excessive quantum of development and was not sustainable as it is car reliant.

The council recommended refusal after finding that the development would endanger public safety by reason of serious traffic hazard as the scheme would not adequately cater for the safe movement of pedestrians and cyclists.

The local authority also recommended a refusal after finding that the lands are located remote from the town centre core with no existing pedestrian/cycle connections.

However, the appeals board inspector in the case, Rachel Gleave O’Connor recommended that planning permission be granted after concluding that “the proposed density is not contrary to national planning policy and therefore is acceptable in principle”.

Ms Gleave O’Connor found the proposed development does incorporate safe access for vehicle, pedestrian and cycle movements.

The appeals board granted permission after concluding that the development would enhance the protected structure on site, would not seriously injure the residential or visual amenities of the area, and would be acceptable in terms of pedestrian and traffic safety.

Planning documentation lodged with the scheme states that “the current proposal for 179 dwellings, at a net density of 32.5 units per hectare, represents an efficient density for this zoned, serviced site”.

The developers are to sell 18 units to the council for social housing to comply with their Part V social housing obligations.