Christy Moore’s firm returns to profit

All 13 upcoming Christy Moore performances listed on his website are sold out. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

Christy Moore’s music firm returned to profit this year as fans flocked back to live venues with the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

More than 50 years on the road, Moore’s live music income from Yellow Furze Music Ltd was hit by the shutdown of the live entertainment industry for almost two years after March 2020.

The principal activity of the company is the sale of music performances and recordings by Christy Moore. New accounts for Yellow Furze Music show that the business recorded profits of €121,583 in the 12 months to the end of March this year.

This followed post tax losses of €146,460 in the prior year, a positive swing of €283,043.

At the end of March this year the firm was sitting on accumulated profits of €1.65 million.

Underlining the continuing popularity of Moore, 13 upcoming dates across the island listed on his website are all sell-outs.

The firm’s cash funds last year increased by €164,248 from €566,432 to €730,680. The profit last year takes account of non-cash goodwill amortisation costs of €57,692.