ESB launches shared ebike scheme across Dublin

ESB has announced a 10-month pilot project that will see more than 100 electric bikes available for public use at 14 stations across Dublin’s suburbs.

The ESB eBikes scheme will have 112 electric bikes available at commuter locations in South County Dublin, Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, Finglas and Fingal. Among the 14 sites are Swords Main Street, the Crowne Plaza hotels in Santry and Blanchardstown, the Maldron Hotel at Newlands Cross, Park West Business Campus in Cherry Orchard and the Firhouse Road in Tallaght.

The scheme is a collaboration with micro-mobility providers Bleeper and Moby, strategic research partner Trinity College Dublin, innovation partner Dogpatch Labs and cofounding partner Interreg North-West Europe.

Bleeper and Moby will operate and maintain the bicycles, with ESB providing the charging infrastructure and subsidising the cost of hire, which currently costs €5 per day and a €30 monthly subscription. Bleeper’s scheme is currently available through its app; Moby’s bikes will be hired through the ESB eBikes app and will eb available in the coming weeks.

The scheme is the result of ESB’s X-Potential Incubator programme that was set up to develop innovative, sustainable and commercially viable business ideas.

“Investing in low-carbon, sustainable mobility infrastructure for Ireland is a reflection of our commitment to leading the transition to a net zero energy future,” said Marguerite Sayers, executive director of strategy, innovation and transformation at ESB. “With this project, we are delighted to be part of the broader Interreg North-West Europe eHUBS programme and that Dublin will now join other member cities, such as Amsterdam and Manchester.”

The eHUBS programme provides funding for on-street e-bikes, e-cargo bikes, e-scooters and e-cars to develop a blueprint for other regions to reduce air pollution and congestion. ESB said it will continue to work with other consortium partners over the next 10 months to help further develop low-emission shared transport solutions throughout Ireland and Europe.

Trinity College Dublin, meanwhile, will use the data collected by the scheme to analyse commuter behaviour as they move from care to e-mobility schemes, identify key mobility patterns, calculate carbon savings, and evaluate commercial potential.