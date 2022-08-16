Profits at Hozier company increase to €4.24m

Singer Hozier in action. The singer dropped out of Trinity College Dublin to pursue his dream in the music business. File photograph: Tom Honan/The Irish Times

Accumulated profits at the main Irish-based entertainment firm owned by the singer Hozier last year increased to €4.24 million.

Accounts filed by Haskey Ltd show that the company enjoyed a bumper year as profits for 2021 totalled €293,316. This represents an 18.25 per cent increase on profits of €248,035 in 2020.

The profits last year resulted in accumulated profits rising from €3.95 million to €4.24 million.

The accounts show that Haskey in 2021 spent €1.9 million on a financial asset and the move was already beginning to pay off last year as a €75,979 paper gain was recorded.

The investment resulted in the firm’s cash funds reducing from €2.6 million to €564,219 at the end of last year.

Directors’ pay came in just above €155,000, made up of €105,258 in pay and pension contributions of €50,000.

Total remuneration in 2020 of €205,258 was made up of €105,258 in pay and €100,000 in pension contributions.

Fans

The company recorded the profits despite the Covid-19 pandemic decimating much of Hozier’s live music business last year.

In a message to fans on New Year’s Eve last year, Hozier told his almost one million followers on Twitter that his new studio album — Unreal Unearth — would be released in 2022 “come hell or high water”.

Last year, An Post celebrated Hozier’s success by featuring him on a stamp and Hozier commented at the time that “it is hands down one of the greatest honours of my life to be featured on an Irish stamp alongside Christy Moore, Lisa Hannigan and Sinead O’Connor”.

The singer of Take me to Church dropped out of Trinity College Dublin to pursue his dream in the music business.