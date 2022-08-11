Business

Casdon Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener

These sophisticated children’s toys are recreations of real Dyson products

Casdon's Dyson hair care tools for kids: the toys mimic the real Dyson devices

Ciara O'Brien
Thu Aug 11 2022 - 02:00

Children’s toys are getting more sophisticated. The latest in the miniaturised Dyson range is the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale straightener, which have been recreated by Casdon in a child-friendly format. The mini Supersonic hairdryer blows real air and comes with the flexing plates that Dyson’s Corrale features. The toys also come with the proper accessories and attachments for different hair types. The toys, strictly for pretend play, were created in collaboration with Dyson’s engineers. Though you can see why people might be tempted to give them a shot for real, with the play versions costing a fraction of the real Dyson technology.

casdon.com

Tech Tools
