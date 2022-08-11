Casdon Supersonic hair dryer and Corrale straightener

Children’s toys are getting more sophisticated. The latest in the miniaturised Dyson range is the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer and Dyson Corrale straightener, which have been recreated by Casdon in a child-friendly format. The mini Supersonic hairdryer blows real air and comes with the flexing plates that Dyson’s Corrale features. The toys also come with the proper accessories and attachments for different hair types. The toys, strictly for pretend play, were created in collaboration with Dyson’s engineers. Though you can see why people might be tempted to give them a shot for real, with the play versions costing a fraction of the real Dyson technology.

casdon.com