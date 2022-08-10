Bed price inflation boosts revenue at Hostelworld

“Bed price inflation” boosted half-year revenue at Dublin-based hostel booking company Hostelworld, The company said net bookings totalled 2.1 million or 59 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during the first six months of 2022 and 80 per cent in the month of June as the impact of Covid-19 subsided.

Net revenue of €28 million for the six-month period was 104 per cent of 2019 levels driven by higher average booking values, it said.

“As the recovery progressed we have seen several factors impact our trading economics versus 2019. In particular, net revenue growth has outpaced net bookings growth driven by a steady increase in average net booking values versus 2019,” it said.

This has been driven primarily by bed price inflation, it said.

The company the net average booking value of €15.82 for the period was 35 per cent up on same period last year due to favourable geographical mix, price inflation, recovery of underlying bed prices and longer length of stay bookings.

Chief executive Gary Morrison said: “We are encouraged by the strong recovery we have seen in the first six months of the year across all demand segments and destinations, which demonstrate the ability of our business to capture pent-up demand as the travel market returns.”

“In particular, booking demand into Europe, our largest destination in 2019, remains strong with our top markets in Southern Europe exceeding 2019 levels,” he said.

“We also witnessed booking momentum slowly returning in Oceania and Asian destinations from a very low level in January, with booking demand in June at 43 per cent of 2019 levels. Finally, long-haul bookings have reached 75 per cent of 2019 levels in June, with trips from the US and Canada into European destinations above 2019 levels,” he added.