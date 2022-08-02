Permission sought for 63 build-to-rent apartments in Milltown

The proposed site is located near Nine Arches bridge which crosses the River Dodder at Milltown, Dublin. Photograph: Crispin Rodwell

Planning permission is being sought to build 63 build-to-rent apartments over eight storeys on lands in Milltown, South Dublin.

The site located at Dunelm, Rydalmount, Milltown Road, Dublin 6. It is beside the Nine Arches Bridge at the River Dodder between Milltown Luas Stop and Alexandra College.

The application has been lodged with Dublin City Council by Westridge Real Estate, which is the company that bought the old Dublin Institute of Technology campus on Kevin Street in Dublin City Centre.

The application proposes the demolition of the existing building comprising the residential dwelling known as Dunelm.

The 63 apartments would comprise of five studio units; 27 one-bed units; 30 two-bed units; and one three-bed unit in two blocks. The proposal also includes resident support and amenity facilities.

Block A, to the south of the site, would comprise 55 units over a maximum of eight levels.

Resident support and amenity facilities are proposed at basement, ground, and fifth floor level. Balconies are proposed on the northwest, southwest, southeast and northwest elevations.

Block B, to the northwest of the site, would comprise eight units. Balconies are proposed on the south, east and north elevations. Block A and Block B would be connected by a bridge link at first to third floor level.

The proposal also includes public realm works to Milltown Road, including alterations to the existing footpaths and the public road, a new signalised junction incorporating cycle lanes in the westbound direction.

The plan also proposes the provision of a new signalised pedestrian crossing of Milltown Road, provision of an uncontrolled pedestrian crossing of the development access junction and associated signals, tactile paving, and road markings.

It also includes an ESB substation and associated set down area, landscaping, boundary treatment, PV panels, green roofs and a plant enclosure at roof level, and site services.

The apartment scheme itself would include ancillary resident support and amenity facilities for the residential units, with a total floor area of 252.5sq m, including a large item storage area, and a bike and bin store at basement level.

It would also include a concierge or management area and a foyer area at ground floor level, and lounge or residential function room at fifth floor level all within Block A. It further proposes a pavilion communal amenity building to the north.

The proposal includes communal open space at ground level and a communal roof terrace at fifth floor level of Block A.

The basement level of Block A would contain 10 car parking spaces, one motorcycle space, six e-scooter spaces, and 98 cycle spaces.

The basement level would also include bin storage, a storage room for apartments. Elsewhere, a generator room, sprinkler tank room, and water storage tank room are proposed at lower ground floor level.

The proposal includes 32 cycle parking spaces and two car parking spaces at surface level, accessed from the existing access road and a new vehicular access to the basement level from Milltown Road.