ECB raises interest rate by 0.5 of a percentage point

The European Central Bank (ECB) has increased interest rates across the euro zone by a half percentage point after a meeting in Frankfurt. It is the first time the bank has raised rates since 2011.

The increase means Irish tracker mortgage borrowers, who have enjoyed record low repayments for the past decade, will face an immediate rise in their payments. Homeowners on other rates will have to wait to see how the Irish banks react to the announcement.

It could also mean some relief for savers, especially those with substantial sums on deposit who have actually been paying the bank to hold on to their money in recent times.

The increase had been widely expected. However, until this week, it had been presumed the rise would be no more than 0.25 of a percentage point with a similar increase pencilled in for September’s meeting of the bank’s governing council

The 50-basis point rise end an eight-year experiment in Europe with negative rates. The last time the ECB raised rates by 50 basis points was in June 2000.

The decision to increase rates comes amid concern at the pace of inflation, which has increased more quickly than the ECB has anticipated, reaching 8.6 per cent across the euro zone in June.

“In line with the governing council’s strong commitment to its price stability mandate, the governing council took further key steps to make sure inflation returns to its 2 per cent target over the medium term,” the ECB said in a statement. “The governing council decided to raise the three key ECB interest rates by 50 basis points and approved the transmission protection instrument (TPI).

The transmission protection instrument is a lever the central bank hopes will help it protect certain euro zone countries from escalating borrowing costs.

The governing council said it judged that it is appropriate to take “a larger first step on its policy rate normalisation path than signalled at its previous meeting”.

It said that “further normalisation of interest rates will be appropriate” at future ECB meetings. “The frontloading today of the exit from negative interest rates allows the governing council to make a transition to a meeting-by-meeting approach to interest rate decisions. The governing council’s future policy rate path will continue to be data-dependent and will help to deliver on its 2 per cent inflation target over the medium term.”

Governing council members were increasingly concerned over recent weeks that the central bank had fallen behind the curve on inflation. Central banks in the United States, Britain and elsewhere have already moved to raise the cost of borrowing in an attempt to get inflation under control.

The ECB is also grappling with fears of an economic downturn and political instability in Italy, one of the region’s most indebted countries, where Mario Draghi stepped down as prime minister on Thursday after losing the support of a key party, prompting talk of an early and unwelcome election.

Last month, ECB president, Christine Lagarde, had said the bank “intends” to raise interest rates by 25 basis points at its July meeting and could then raise them by a bigger amount at its September meeting if inflation stayed high.

Asked after that last governing council meeting why the ECB seemed to rule out a 50-basis point rate rise in July, Ms Lagarde said: “It is good practice, and it is actually often done by most central banks around the world, to start with an incremental increase that is sizeable, not excessive and that indicates a path.”

But at an ECB conference a few weeks later she said there were “clearly conditions in which gradualism would not be appropriate” and that would require it “to withdraw accommodation more promptly to stamp out the risk of a self-fulfilling spiral”. — Additional reporting Financial Times Limited 2022

