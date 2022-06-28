Defence Forces on standby to aid Dublin Airport security in case of Covid outbreak

Dublin Airport queues at the weekend. DAA may call on the Defence Forces to aid security screening in case of a Covid outbreak among staff. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

Dublin Airport may call on the Defence Forces to aid security checks in case of a Covid outbreak among staff.

The Government confirmed on Tuesday that it has agreed to a request from transport ministers, Eamon Ryan and Hildegarde Naughton, that Defence Force staff prepare for training to provide security screening at Dublin Airport.

The risk of a Covid-19 surge among DAA workers prompted the State airports company to ask the ministers to allow it plan for use of Defence Forces as a short-term contingency.

Both ministers asked the Government to make the preparations needed, including training and certifying Defence Force staff, so they can be deployed if needed over the summer holiday period.

DAA says a plan put in place this month to deal with surging passenger numbers is working effectively. However, it adds that the heightened risk of a Covid-19 outbreak among staff, the company believes it prudent to prepare to deploy the Defence Forces.

There have been repeated calls for the Army to be deployed to assist in the situation, including a written request from DAA, the managers of Dublin Airport.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney said he recognises the role of the Defence Forces is not normally to assist in the provision of services for a commercial airport.

He said he has agreed to Mr Ryan’s request after receiving assurances “that this is a distinct piece of work, provided in extreme circumstances, as a short-term emergency related contingency action”.

The Minister said the deployment “is clearly defined in terms of the role and timeline” and will last no longer than six weeks. Soldiers will be deployed in non-public facing roles he said.

The Minister said he has consulted with Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Seán Clancy on the request.

Soldiers will immediately undergo a training period so they can stand ready to assist if the need arises, he said. The arrangement will end in August after the busy holiday period has passed.

Mr Coveney said assurances have been received from DAA that it will continue with its own recruitment of security staff “and the introduction of other mitigations during this period.”