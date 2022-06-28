Health

Covid: New law to allow for mask mandate to be drafted

Government is preparing for emergency in winter with no change to current public health advice

There is no change in the current public health advice on masks, coalition sources said. File photograph: Getty Images

By Shauna Bowers and Jack Horgan-Jones

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is to draft new laws that would allow for the reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing in an emergency.

All the emergency powers and legislation underpinning the response to the Covid crisis was allowed to lapse earlier this year as the threat from infection subsided following the first and second waves of Omicron.

However, Government sources said the intention is now to draft legislation that could be passed quickly by the Oireachtas if it were deemed necessary.

Covid-19: Lockdowns saw change in pattern of deaths on Irish roads ]

Muiris Houston: This week’s column is brought to you through a Covid brain fog ]

They emphasised that the drafting of the legislation is being undertaken to prepare for winter, rather than in response to the recent increase in Covid cases, with the expectation that it may not be drafted until early autumn.

There is no change in the current public health advice in place, nor is there any envisaged, coalition sources said.

How concerned should we be about the summer Covid surge?

Just three months on from the last pandemic wave which swept across the country, Ireland is once again experiencing a surge in Covid cases. But was it expected this time round and how long will it last? Conor Pope speaks to virologist Dr Gerald Barry to find out.
Covid-19

Latest Stories