Covid: New law to allow for mask mandate to be drafted

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly is to draft new laws that would allow for the reintroduction of mandatory mask-wearing in an emergency.

All the emergency powers and legislation underpinning the response to the Covid crisis was allowed to lapse earlier this year as the threat from infection subsided following the first and second waves of Omicron.

However, Government sources said the intention is now to draft legislation that could be passed quickly by the Oireachtas if it were deemed necessary.

They emphasised that the drafting of the legislation is being undertaken to prepare for winter, rather than in response to the recent increase in Covid cases, with the expectation that it may not be drafted until early autumn.

There is no change in the current public health advice in place, nor is there any envisaged, coalition sources said.