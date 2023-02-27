Three weeks in an apartment looking out over the Manhattan skyline. Cost: $0

Whenever I tell people that I’m going off to ... [insert random country here] ... to live in someone else’s house and look after their cat or dog, they look at me like I have two heads. But never mind their bemused expressions, I feel I’m on to this big secret and want everyone to get on board – even if they laugh at me at first

My most recent expedition took me to New York. New Jersey to be more accurate. I spent three weeks staying in a high-rise luxury building right on the Hudson river looking out over the Manhattan skyline with a cat and a dog to keep me company and the accommodation cost me exactly $0.

Using a website called TrustedHousesitters.com, I pay a yearly fee of €99, set up a profile outlining my myriad experiences with dogs and cats, add some fun pictures, and say a little bit more about myself and what I do. Then I search for pet owners across the world who are going on holidays and want someone to come and mind their pet in their home while they’re away.

It is a brilliant tit-for-tat situation; the pet owner gets free pet care, the pet gets to stay in their normal environment and I get free accommodation all over the world.

I was extremely lucky to be picked for a three-week pet sit so close to New York City. Applications for a pet-sit like that are very competitive and it is usually first come, first served; I happened to log on to the app at the right time, sent in my application, did a brief Zoom call with the pet owner and that was it – I was selected.

Obviously flights (which you pay for yourself – there’s no money exchanged in this process at all) can end up costing a bit, but to get three free weeks’ accommodation in an expensive city like New York makes it even out, in my opinion.

When I arrived, the pet owner gave me some lovely welcome chocolates and the full rundown of her place: where to bring the dog for a walk, where the kitty litter is, what to feed the pets and what vitamins and medication they need.

Usually your arrival overlaps with the pet owner’s departure, so sometimes you stay overnight with the owner before they jet off on their holidays. This also gives them a chance to show the pet that you are in fact not a threat. Other times you might not meet the pet owner at all.

One thing to consider about this way of travelling is that you’re not fully in control of your dates of travel as it depends on when the pet owner is going on holiday. If you’re not flexible in terms of your working hours and days, it can be a bit inconvenient or you just end up having less opportunities available to you. But pet owners are lovely and flexible and some will even have you in their house for a few days before they go off on their travels if you need that.

Staying in someone else’s home while you’re travelling is great because you have a lot of the home comforts you wouldn’t get in temporary accommodation such as Airbnbs. It is also handy as they usually have all the cooking essentials. And of course, being able to cuddle up to a fluffy friend at night is no chore.

My days’ pet-sitting in New Jersey usually started with walking the dog at around 6.30am. I then started work at 7am, so that I could be online for a chunk of the day with my colleagues in Europe. I would finish up at around 3.30pm and then I was free to enjoy New York in the evenings.

Most pet owners don’t expect you to be at home with the pets all day every day and will encourage you to use the opportunity to explore the area.

Obviously, at the end of the day, looking after someone’s pet is a responsibility and you will have to work the pet’s needs around any touristy activities or exploring you want to do, but it truly is a brilliant, inexpensive way to travel and in my view, completely worth it.

With each sit you do, you get a review and the more reviews you get the better chance you have of being picked, so you only get luckier and luckier with each sit.

If you love fluffy friends and travelling, but don’t want to go broke in the process, then consider pet sitting. It is marvellous.

